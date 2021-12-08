Compensation per family now increased from 10 to 15 lakhs for resettlement of villages from conserved forest areas: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, approval was given to increase the amount of compensation per family in the state scheme for rehabilitation of villages from the corridors of national parks/sanctuaries (conserved areas) and tiger reserves from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.15 lakh. An amount of Rs75 crores has been approved for the next five years i.e. 2021-22 to 2025-26 for the Forest Department’s “Compensation” scheme for the rehabilitation of the villages. Approval was also given to issue sanction of Rs 285 crore for a total of 4 years for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 from the CAMPA head.

Land allotment for airport expansion

The Cabinet decided to allot 57.952 hectares of government land on zero interest and one rupee annual land rent, located in village Loharpur tehsil Murar, district Gwalior, to Airports Authority of India, Gwalior for the expansion of the airport.

Appointment of Additional Chief Executive Officer in Public Service Management Department

The Cabinet approved the revised order regarding the service conditions for the appointment of Additional Chief Executive Officer in the organisational structure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis under Public Service Management Department. An officer with administrative experience not below the level of Additional Secretary of the Indian Administrative Service or a non-government person having work experience in the field of public policy, public administration and good governance at the national or international level can be appointed by the State Government at the post of Additional Chief Executive Office in the Institute. In case of appointment of a non-government person, the Additional Chief Executive Officer appointed will get the facilities equivalent to the facilities available to the Secretary level officer of the State Government.

Approval of bills

The proposed amendment bill to rename “Chhindwara University, Chhindwara” as “Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwara” was approved by the Council of Ministers.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the Gwalior Trade Fair, Gwalior, the Council of Ministers has given approval to Gwalior Trade Fair Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021 to replace the words “Commerce and Industry Department” with “Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises” in the Act “Gwalior Trade Fair Authority Act” administered by Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been authorised to take all the steps to get this bill introduced in the Vidhan Sabha.