Compassionate decisions being made to ensure dignity to Divyangjan community: PM in 78th Independence Day Address

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered an address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, in New Delhi today. In his speech, he emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring dignity and enhancing quality of life for Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities – PwDs).

The Prime Minister noted that new, compassionate decisions are being made to ensure that the Divyangjan community feels dignified and valued. Key initiatives highlighted included:

: This accessibility program aims to create an inclusive environment by improving physical access to public spaces and transportation for people with disabilities. Support for Paralympians : Recognizing the achievements of athletes with disabilities, the government is providing additional support to encourage and assist them in their sporting endeavors.

Prime Minister Modi affirmed that these measures are part of a broader effort to restore and uphold the dignity of the Divyangjan, reinforcing the government’s commitment to equality and compassion.