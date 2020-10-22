Compact SUV Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leads the pack with 5.5 lakh sales

Bhubaneswar: India’s No.1 compact SUV, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza celebrates 5.5 Lakh sales within a short span of 4.5 years. This is by far the fastest by any compact SUV. Launched in early 2016, Vitara Brezza revolutionised the compact SUV segment with its glamorous looks, not seen in the segment otherwise. It instantly won the appreciation of critics and customers alike for being a complete package in terms of looks, performance and ease of driving. Right from inception brand Vitara Brezza was tastefully designed around the evolving needs of the compact SUV customers to complement their unique lifestyles.

Responding to rapidly changing customer needs, the all-new Vitara Brezza was refreshed earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now equipped with the robust and powerful 4 cylinder 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine, the most awarded compact SUV offers a wholesome blend of power, sportiness and convenience for an unmatched driving experience.Vitara Brezza has a distinct advantage with a big, responsive and peppy 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood.Customers get magnificent refinement and an unmatched power delivery on demand.

Speaking on the success,Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“Since its launch, Vitara Brezza has dominated the compact SUV segment. As a trendsetter, it clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character. It quickly went on to become the most awarded compact SUV as well as dominated the sales charts. With the introduction of the powerful 1.5L petrol engine along with numerous design updates, Vitara Brezza has further delighted the customers and cemented its pole position in the segment. This 5.5 lakh sales milestone of Vitara Brezza has been a marquee statement of our endeavour to consistently innovate and strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio in line with the current consumer preferences and market trends.”

The unique design and wonderful interplay of proportions have helped Brezza, be distinct from the rest of the players in the segment and be a runaway success. Designed to be the perfect flaunt machine, the bold SUV characters, dual-tone roof, striking new LED headlamp and DRLs are complemented with sporty interiors. Also on the menu is an advanced automatic transmission that features Hill Hold Assist feature along with next generation Smart Hybrid technology. The dual battery system plays its part in the Vitara Brezza’s outstanding fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic and 17.03km/l for the manual. It also features idle stop-start & torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy. Additionally, the intuitive technology features have defined the success of the latest version of the Vitara Brezza.

Customers have heartily accepted the 1.5L petrol engine, which gives the Vitara Brezza a unique advantage in the segment which is primarily crowded with smaller petrol engines. A big, naturally aspirated petrol engine means more torque and linear power delivery at all rpms making for fewer gearshifts. This naturally translates to better fuel efficiency and delivers better refinement levels and superior NVH.

Launched earlier this year, the all-new Vitara Brezza has already sold over 32,000 units within a short span of 6 months. It has emerged as one of the highest-selling compact SUVs in a segment which has traditionally been diesel driven, thus breaking the myth of diesel preference associated with SUVs.

