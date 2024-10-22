Community Radio Stations of Odisha Unite to Tackle Cyclone DANA

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development today, 25 coastal community radio stations across Odisha have come together to strategize and coordinate their efforts in response to the looming threat of Cyclone DANA. A crucial meeting, presided over by the Association’s President, S. A. Safique, witnessed active participation from coastal radios, including Radio Namaskar (Konark), Radio Bulbul (Bhadrak), Radio Outreach (Tirtol), Radio Jivan (Jagatsinghpur), Radio Sparsh (Basta), Radio Smile (Baliapal), and Radio Swaraj (Jajpur), among others. Senior broadcaster and community radio specialist, N. A. Shah Ansari, along with the association’s secretary, Subrat Kumar Pati, also contributed to the discussion.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to consolidate efforts in facing the imminent cyclone and ensure seamless coordination with government bodies, including the Revenue Department, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). The collective goal is to safeguard communities, deliver timely updates, and counter the spread of fake news during the pre-cyclone period.

Coastal Radios Take Lead in Broadcasting Awareness and Safety Messages

With the cyclone expected to make landfall along the Odisha coast, the coastal community radio stations have already activated their disaster communication protocols. All participating stations have begun broadcasting pre-cyclone warning messages and safety advisories to their respective communities, in close coordination with local administration and disaster response agencies. These warnings focus on evacuation plans, shelter locations, emergency contact numbers, and safety measures for residents in vulnerable areas.

The radios emphasized their commitment to serve as a reliable source of information for local populations during the cyclone, especially in areas where mainstream media access may be limited. By working together, they aim to provide clear and timely communication that reaches even the most remote corners of the state, mitigating panic and ensuring that accurate information prevails.

Community Radios Take Stand Against Fake News

Recognizing the threat posed by misinformation during such critical times, the community radio stations have jointly resolved to combat fake news. They plan to verify and cross-check all information with the designated government sources before airing any updates, ensuring that only accurate data reaches the public. This initiative aims to prevent the spread of rumors, which can lead to panic and hamper relief efforts.

Call for Stronger Government Support

The meeting highlighted the importance of community radios in disaster communication, urging the state government and relevant authorities to strengthen their collaboration with these grassroots media outlets. Participants called for better access to official information and real-time updates from government sources, as well as enhanced coordination for distributing aid and support to affected areas. The community radio representatives emphasized that with stronger ties to the government, they could play an even more effective role in disaster response, ensuring that critical information reaches every household in time.

This collective effort from the community radio stations of Odisha sets a strong precedent for localized disaster management. Their proactive approach not only ensures the safety of the communities they serve but also showcases the indispensable role of community radios in crisis situations. As Cyclone DANA approaches, the coordinated work of these stations with local and state authorities is expected to be a crucial factor in minimizing the impact of the disaster.