Community radio is becoming a key driver of social change in Odisha

Konark — A state-level workshop for community radio broadcasters, organized by Young India in collaboration with UNICEF, successfully concluded today at Yatri Niwas, Konark. This five-day programme, held from August 20 to 24, brought together 50 representatives from 25 community radio stations across Odisha.

The workshop aimed to empower community radio stations to become agents of social change. Senior communication experts from within and outside the state participated, discussing the crucial role of community radio in promoting social and behavioral changes through effective and audience-centric programming.

Currently, there are 42 community radio stations operating in Odisha, reaching approximately 25% of the state’s population. The MissionCR314 aims to establish community radio stations in every block of Odisha, as highlighted by N.A. Shah Ansari, a senior community media specialist, during the workshop.

Throughout the programme, participants developed strategies to address various social issues, including child marriage, education, gender equality, health, and nutrition. The workshop emphasized the importance of community radio in amplifying the voices of ordinary people and fostering societal change.

As community radio continues to grow, it is set to become a powerful tool for transformation across Odisha. This workshop has equipped broadcasters with the necessary skills and knowledge to create impactful content that resonates with their communities.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Sugata Roy, a Specialist at UNICEF. Several experts, including Sarada Lahangir, Pritikant Panda, Ghasiram Panda, Yogendra Yadav, Jyotirmay Dev Goswami, Subrat Pati, S. A. Safique, Prajna Choudhury, Dr. Anil Patnaik, Dr. Ashok Panigrahi, and others, participated in the event. They provided valuable encouragement and training to the delegate broadcasters, focusing on various societal needs and the essentials of effective radio programming. The goal was to develop impactful, pro-people content for community radio.