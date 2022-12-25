Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)’s Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ set to be the next PM of Nepal after getting the backing of KP Sharma Oli’s CPN-UML & other parties. In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, opposition CPN-UML and other smaller parties extended their support to CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, who is now set to become the next Prime Minister of Nepal.

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel confirms that Former PM Prachanda aka Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced the end of support from Maoist Center to the ruling alliance while storming out of the alliance meeting this afternoon.

The new alliance has support of 165 lawmakers in the 275-member House of Representatives which includes CPN-UML with 78, CPN-MC with 32, RSP with 20, RPP with 14, JSP with 12, Janamat with 6 and Nagarik Unmukti Party with 3.