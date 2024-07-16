Common Services Centres Special Purpose Vehicle completes 15 glorious years of its establishment

Common Services Centres Special Purpose Vehicle (CSC SPV) celebrated its establishment day in New Delhi today which was graced by Sh. Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce & Industry. The event also saw the presence of Sh. S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Sh. V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Sh. Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development and Sh. Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director, CSC SPV.

While inaugurating the program, Union Minister of State Sh. Jitin Prasada appreciated the efforts of the enterprising Village Level Entrepreneur (VLEs) and said that in the changing era of technology and Artificial Intelligence, we have to see how CSCs will play thein the next 15 years. “Through this, it is important to explore new possibilities in healthcare, e-commerce and AI.”, he added and also emphasized that the information like weather, agriculture should also be available through CSCs.

During the programme, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY said, “CSCs have played a significant role in promoting rural enterprise as well as Digital Inclusion, mainly for rural citizens.” He mentioned that to fulfill the last mile gap, the role of CSCs will be very significant as it is the most important part of Government schemes.

The vast network of CSC centers in India has done excellent work in various schemes like Digital Literacy, Tele-Medicine, Insurance, Tele-law, Skill development. “Breaking the digital divide is essential, and CSC is doing stellar work in digital education and cyber learning, teaching people the basics of cyber hygiene and promoting cyber safety.”,Sh. Krishnan said.

Earlier while welcoming the guests, Shri Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director, CSC SPV mentioned that, “We are actively engaged in delivering government services, promoting digital literacy, enrolling citizens in e-Shram Yojana, updating Aadhaar cards, and more & our efforts are focused on reaching deprived regions and tribal communities, extending our services to schools through our VLEs”. “VLEs are becoming local influencers, and CSC is acting as a social change maker”, he added.

46 Top performing VLEs, Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) Operators and District Managers were also felicitated during the program.

During the program MoU was also exchanged between CSC SPV and Department of Higher Education, for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) Ids and Educational Services delivery through CSCs.