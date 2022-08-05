New Delhi : Common Services Centres (CSCs) were set up under the Digital India Programme for delivery of public services, including cyber services, to every citizen. The CSC scheme envisages setting up of at-least one CSC in each of 2.50 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) across the country, for delivery of various Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and other citizen-centric e-Services to citizens. It is a self-sustainable entrepreneurship model which is run by Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

As on June 2022, total 5,31,203 CSCs are operational across all states & Union Territories of the country, out of which, total 4,20,198 CSCs are operational at Gram Panchayat (GP) level.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.