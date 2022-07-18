Committed to protect interests of farmers at all costs: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

New Delhi : The Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to the welfare of the farming community of the State, which forms the backbone of the economy of Punjab, and would leave no stone unturned to protect their interests. This was reiterated by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal here today at Punjab Bhawan while presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara.

Taking a tough stand on the management of the mill reneging on making the due payments to the Sugarcane farmers, the Minister categorically directed the officers of the department to ensure that out of the Rs. 72 crore payment due (since the last three years) towards the farmers, an amount of Rs. 22 crore must be realized soon and credited into the accounts of farmers by selling the property of the mill at Bhuna in Haryana.

Going further, the Minister ordered an audit of the mill to be conducted by looking into all aspects in a thorough manner. “Corruption would not be tolerated at any cost”, said the Minister who also directed the officers of department to issue a notice to the mill management to pay the remaining amount of Rs. 50 crore otherwise the mill would have to close operations by November this year.

Among others present on the occasion included the Special Chief Secretary Cooperation Ravneet Kaur, ACS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Sarvjit Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, DC Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal, ADC Phagwara Nayan Jassal and Director Agriculture Gurvinder Singh and GM of the Phagwara Mill B.P. Verma.