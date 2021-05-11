Commissionerate police launch helpline number 8093028100 for senior citizen

Bhubaneswar : Amid lockdown and scary second wave of coronavirus, the twin city commissionerate police launched a helpline number for the senior citizen, here on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, Commissioner of Police, Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi informed , “ a helpline number (8093028100) has been launched for senior citizens keeping in view their safety and security during the ongoing Covid lockdown and shutdown period and help them get police assistance easily just on a call.”

He also said that till now as many as 25,000 senior citizens have registered themselves with the Commissionerate of Police and on regular basis the helpdesk will connect with 70-80 senior citizens every day taking note of there well being.