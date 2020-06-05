Commissionerate police issued a travel advisory for weekend shutdowns in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till the end of June

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Friday issued a travel advisory for the weekend shutdowns in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till the end of June.

As per shutdown restrictions, the sectors fall under emergency and essential services category would be allowed to carry out activities during 48-hour complete shutdown every week.

The cops advised people to stay at home and venture out only for essential or permitted purposes.

The police would allow people working in medical establishments, Central or State Governments, telecom staffs, petrol pump, media personnel, home delivery of food or medicine, water supply, sanitation, and sewerage workers, electric supply staffs, industrial establishment factories, service sector industries can use the Identity- cards issued by their respective firms for travelling.

Pass issued by police could be used by pharmacies, movement of taxis, auto-rickshaws and marriage or funerals. For other emergencies, SMS pass could be attained by Dial 100.Unrestricted access is allowed for goods transport and traffic on the National Highways.

Notably, the State Government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The shutdown would be in force on every Saturday and Sunday of June in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Baleswar districts.

