The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has decided to implement Stage-2 of the Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP as the Air quality parameters are likely to move into the “Very POOR” category on Saturday.

The Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP of the Commission comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip on Saturday.

In an effort to ameliorate the Air Quality Index- AQI of Delhi-NCR, the sub-committee has taken the call to invoke all actions from today in the entire NCR by all the agencies concerned.

The AQI ranging between 301 to 400 is classified as Very poor category. It has advised the citizens to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles and avoid dust generating construction activities.

Apart from that, a 12-point action plan is also applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

It includes mechanical and vacuum-based sweeping of roads on a daily basis, stopping use of Diesel Generators except emergent and essential services and regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.