The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas today banned plying of four wheeler diesel Light Motor Vehicles in Delhi-NCR in the wake of deteriorating air quality.

However, BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles have been exempted. The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG and those carrying essential commodities have also been stopped.

In its order after holding an emergency meeting to address deteriorating air quality in NCR, the Commission directed to ban the construction works in public projects including highways, flyovers, power transmission and pipelines in Delhi-NCR. The Centre’s air quality panel also ordered closure of all industries that are not running on clean fuels in NCR.

However, industries including milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipment and devices, drugs and medicines will be exempted from the restrictions.

The order said that Delhi government and NCR state governments will decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 percent strength and the rest to work from home.

Children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and other chronic diseases have been asked to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the severe or severe plus category till 5th of this month.