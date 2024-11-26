Commercial Coal Mines Set New Benchmark: Record Single-Day Dispatch of 0.617 MT Propels India’s Energy Self-Reliance

The Ministry of Coal announces a historic milestone in India’s journey towards energy self-sufficiency, with commercial coal mines achieving their highest-ever single-day dispatch of 0.617 Million Tonnes (MT) on November 24, 2024. This represents a remarkable 36% growth compared to the dispatch of 0.453 MT on the same day last year, demonstrating the sector’s robust growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a significant stride towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision.

The record dispatch comprised 0.536 MT to the power sector and 0.081 MT to the non-power sector, showcasing the robust performance across multiple sectors of the economy. The monthly progressive dispatch has reached 12.810 MT, with a substantial year-to-date dispatch of 116.373 MT, highlighting the sustained growth in coal production and distribution.

This unprecedented achievement reflects the transformative impact of commercial coal mining reforms under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the record dispatch not only strengthens our energy security but also accelerates our progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned under Viksit Bharat.