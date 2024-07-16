Commerce Secretary inaugrates flagship MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) Programmes at IIFT

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) hosted the inaugural ceremony of its two-year flagship MBA (International Business) and two-year MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-26 programmes today in New Delhi. The inaugural ceremony started with the lighting of lamp by the Chief Guest, Chancellor, IIFT and Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, Shri Sunil Barthwal. The students of the incoming batches and their parents, faculty and staff members of the institute attended the programme.

Shri Sunil Barthwal inaugurated the programme and congratulated the students of these prestigious programs and stated that in our increasingly interconnected world, both international business and business analytics play pivotal roles in shaping the global economy. International trade remains a cornerstone of economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering innovation. Simultaneously, business analytics is transforming the way organizations operate, enabling data-driven decision-making and providing insights that drive efficiency and competitiveness.

He emphasized the need to promote the culture of peer to peer learning by means of debates and discussions, thus, fostering a learning environment by means of interaction with industry, alumni, trade based research organizations and government officials. He urged the students to make the most of the opportunities provided by IIFT. Students need to think beyond borders, embrace diversity, and strive to make a positive impact on the world. With changing times, he emphasized the need to learn, unlearn and relearn the new skills.

During his address Shri Barthwal said that India should utilize its demographic dividend in its journey of transformation towards a developed nation. He urged the students to leverage the technology and entrepreneurial skills to envision themselves as leaders in emerging services and trade related sectors and contribute towards Vision @2047.

Welcoming the new students, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, Professor Rakesh Mohan Joshi emphasized the significance of hard work and imbibing contemporary managerial skills as critical factors for success in corporate life. He also reiterated his commitment to transform IIFT into a world class institute of global repute specializing in the international business and trade based on cutting edge contemporary research, training and education.