Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meets DG, WTO, Indian diaspora and potential investors on first day of Zurich visit

On the first day of his visit to Zurich regarding implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal engaged in a series of significant meetings, highlighting India’s growth story under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Minister Goyal made the first day highly productive with high-level discussions with the Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO), interactions with the Indian diaspora, and dialogues with potential investors presenting India as an attractive destination for businesses and industry for trade and investment.

Shri Piyush Goyal held a crucial meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, WTO. They discussed ongoing negotiations and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference of WTO. The conversation highlighted India’s commitment to achieving fair and meaningful trade outcomes and ensuring free and equitable trade among member nations.

The Minister engaged with prominent members of the Indian diaspora in Zurich. He acknowledged their valuable contributions to the Swiss economy and Indo-Swiss relations, encouraging them to invest in India. He highlighted the extensive opportunities available under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the newly signed India-EFTA TEPA.

Shri Piyush Goyal met leading business figures and potential investors, including representatives from MSC Cargo. They discussed potential collaborations and investment opportunities in various sectors, aiming to attract investments and foster partnerships to support India’s growth and development.

The Minister held a productive meeting with senior officials from Zurich Airport, including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Mr. Josef Felder. They explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing airport infrastructure and advancing ancillary air services in India. The discussions centred on leveraging best practices and innovations to significantly improve the Indian aviation sector.

Shri Piyush Goyal also convened a meeting with India’s WTO team in Geneva, led by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India at WTO, along with senior officers from the Department of Commerce. They thoroughly discussed priority issues currently under discussion or at various stages of negotiations in the WTO, reinforcing India’s strategic approach to international trade.

The series of meetings and interactions by the Minister on the first day of his Zurich visit has set a robust foundation for deeper economic engagement and strategic collaborations, reinforcing India’s commitment to global trade and sustainable development.