Commerce and Transport Department, Government of Odisha Signs MoU to Create Overseas Employment Opportunity for Skilled Drivers

– The Commerce and Transport Department inks MoU with Bengaluru-based Navis HR which has screened 30 out of 180 candidates for the first phase of employment in Japan

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking achievement, drivers trained at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) under the SuVahak project by State Transport Authority Odisha now have access to employment opportunities in Japan. This development follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between the Commerce and Transport Department and Bengaluru-based Navis HR with the support of a Japanese placement company.

The IDTRs offer comprehensive training programs, including advanced licenses and refresher courses, free of cost, benefiting thousands of drivers, including marginalized groups. Navis HR screened 30 out of 180 candidates on July 10, 2024, for the first phase of employment in Japan. These drivers were felicitated by the Minister of Commerce & Transport, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, at Kharvel Bhawan, in the presence of Principal Secretary, Usha Padhee, and Transport Commissioner, Amitabh Thakur.

Project SuVahak, launched by the State Transport Authority in collaboration with Palladium, aims to enhance the skills of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) drivers, who account for about 21% of fatal road accidents in Odisha. To date, 4,488 new drivers have received training, while 21,964 drivers have undergone refresher courses. Notably, 99 women and six transgender individuals were also trained, and 1,254 drivers have been provided with employment opportunities so far. HMV drivers trained under Project SuVahak have maintained an accident-free record.

This pioneering effort by the Commerce and Transport Department marks a significant milestone in promoting safe driving practices and providing employment opportunities for drivers in Odisha.

“It gives me immense pleasure that we are able to provide employment to our people in a friendly country like Japan. This will enthuse and motivate others too. This will be a regular process,” said Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Minister of Commerce and Transport, Government of Odisha while felicitating the 30 drivers from the state.

He further added, “The Transport Department is taking several concrete initiatives under road safety and Project SuVahak (skilled driver) is one of them. There are four Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Odisha which offer comprehensive training programs for drivers with an aim to reduce road accidents and fatality. 4,488 fresher drivers have been trained and 21,964 drivers received refresher training. The drivers trained under SuVahak are highly skilled and have been appreciated by their employers. They have an accident-free record. NAVIS HR had come with a request to sponsor some drivers for employment in Japan. 30 drivers including one lady driver have been selected for this employment opportunity. For this Skill Development and Technical Education Department has organised the trainings on Japanese language and etiquettes for the selected drivers. The cost for this training INR 2.3 lakh per driver will be borne by the state government.”

“Odisha faces a troubling average of 14 road accidents daily with one of the main reasons being untrained drivers plying the road dangerously. Through project SuVahak we are ensuring that road safety is the first priority for HMV drivers. We are thrilled to see that the project has not only improved road safety in Odisha but has also opened up new employment opportunities for these drivers in Japan,” said Kailas Patil, Director, Palladium India.