Commencement of Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 4.0: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Visits Office Premises of Coal Ministry

On the commencement of the Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 4.0, Minister of Coal & Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy, accompanied by Secretary of the Ministry of Coal Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Additional Secretaries Smt. Vismita Tej and Smt. Rupinder Brar, along with other senior officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the Ministry of Coal’s office premises. The visit aimed to assess the cleanliness and overall working environment, reflecting the campaign’s emphasis on maintaining high standards in Government operations.

The Government has launched Special Campaign 4.0, running from October 2nd to October 31st, 2024, with a strong focus on Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency within government functions. The key objectives of Special Campaign 4.0 include enhancing office spaces, adopting modern cleaning practices, efficient scrap disposal, optimizing space utilization, promoting digitalization, encouraging eco-friendly practices, converting waste into wealth, fostering inclusivity, prioritizing citizen-centric approaches, and strengthening protocols and mechanisms.

During the inspection, Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy expressed particular admiration for an innovative art box created by one of the employee using waste materials. He praised the employee’s creativity and resourcefulness, highlighting the importance of recycling and sustainable practices in daily operations. He encouraged all staff members to seek out creative solutions that enhance the workplace’s aesthetics while contributing to waste reduction and environmental sustainability.

Special Campaign 4.0 underscores that cleanliness extends beyond maintaining an orderly workspace; it also involves cultivating a culture of responsibility and respect for our environment. This initiative emphasizes the significance of a hygienic workplace that enhances productivity and morale among employees.