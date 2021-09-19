Commemoration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav’ at SAIL-VISL through Elocution Competition

New Delhi : In Commemoration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav’, Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited under Steel Ministry conducted an Elocution competition in English on the topic “75 Years of India’s Independence – What Does Freedom Mean To Me?” for the High School students of Bhadravathi. 27 Students from 15 schools had participated.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by K.S. Suresh, Chief General Manager (Operations), P.P. Chakrabarty, General Manager I/c (Personnel & Administration) Shri B.N. Girish, Principal, SAV English High School, one participant representative & one student representative. Ms. Inchara & team rendered a melodious innovation.

The programme was jointly organized by VISL & SAV Group of Institutions & co-ordinated by the Public Relations Department of VISL.