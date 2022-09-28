“Come, Invest in Odisha and be our partner in ushering in a new Industrial Age in Odisha”, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar : Welcoming a galaxy of potential investors at Bengaluru Investors’ Meet today, CM Naveen Patnaik gave a clarion call to the captains of industry saying, “Come, Invest in Odisha and be our partner in ushering in a new Industrial Age in Odisha.”

Emphasising the commitment of the State, he said that Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth. If any state is providing X incentive for promotion of business opportunities, we will provide X plus. Our Government walks the talk, he added.

Over 400 delegates, representing various industries from across India participated in the meet. The CM sought the participation of industry captains in the #MakeInOdisha Conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th December 2022.