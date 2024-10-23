Combating Malnutrition in Kandhamal District: A Media Call to Action

SAM management is about improving children’s overall health, sanitation, and education

Kandhamal : In a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Kandhamal, UNICEF collaborated with the district social welfare department to organize a media roundtable. The event, held at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall, brought together a diverse group of media professionals, policymakers, and health experts. The aim was to highlight the media’s crucial role in raising public awareness and fostering community engagement to combat malnutrition in the region.

Bijayalaxmi Behera, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), emphasized the importance of media collaboration in reaching wider audiences with vital information about SAM management. She said, “Malnutrition poses one of the most pressing health challenges in Kandhamal. By fostering partnerships and raising awareness, we are committed to substantially reducing the prevalence of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in our district.”

While presenting in-depth strategies implemented in the Kandhamal district to reduce SAM cases, including community-based interventions, strengthening Anganwadi centers, and leveraging local health networks to ensure that nutrition programs reach the most vulnerable children, she mentioned, “Our goal is to ensure that every child in Kandhamal has access to the nutrition and care they deserve.” We are striving to ensure that SAM no longer poses a threat to our children in the future.

Sourav Bhattacharjee, UNICEF’s nutrition specialist, delivered a keynote address on malnutrition and the importance of SAM management. He emphasized, “Effective SAM management extends beyond addressing hunger, encompassing improvements in overall health, sanitation, and education. In Kandhamal, the immediate objective is to save lives and foster healthier, stronger communities. It not only contributes to physical well-being but also cognitive development, a crucial factor in the region’s long-term prosperity.”

The role of the media in raising awareness and disseminating accurate information was a central theme of the roundtable. UNICEF representatives emphasized the importance of responsible reporting and the transformative potential of media engagement in combating malnutrition.

An interactive open discussion and Q&A session provided an opportunity for participants to share insights and discuss challenges related to malnutrition and child health in Kandhamal. Media representatives expressed their commitment to supporting awareness campaigns and keeping the issue of SAM a priority in public discourse.

The media roundtable has set the stage for future initiatives, reinforcing the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration to create sustainable health outcomes for children and mothers in Kandhamal.