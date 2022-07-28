Colourful opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will begin today at 11:30 PM IST at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England

Birmingham: The colourful opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will begin tomorrow at 11:30 PM IST at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. More than 30,000 people will witness the opening ceremony.

The mega event is being held at 16 different places in England.

215 players from India will be participating in 16 events. . Ace Indian Shuttler P.V. Sindhu will lead Indian contingent.

More than 5000 athletes across 72 countries are participating in 280 medal events in the Commonwealth Games.