Colonel Balu Bharath takes over as principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Recently Colonel Balu Bharath, an Army Educational Corps Officer has taken over as the 18th Principal of Sainik School Bhubaneswar. Col Bharath has a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Mysore, Master’s degree in Chinese language and culture from Central University Gujarat and other educational trainings from the University of Bhopal. During his career spanning over 18 years he has long experience of imparting training at the prestigious Indian Military Academy Dehradun (IMA), AEC Training College and Centre in Pachmarhi, MP and worked as Education Officer at various operational defence establishments.

Very recently Lt Col Amit Tewari has also joined as Administrative Officer of Sainik School Bhubaneswar.

The school staff, cadets and Old Boys Association (OBA) extend them a hearty welcome and wish that the school rises to greater heights under their able guidance.