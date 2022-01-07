Bhubaneswar: Colleges, Universities In Odisha To Close From Jan 10 Till Feb 1 due to surge of COVID cases.

-All colleges/Universities/Technical Education institutions (except medical colleges) under Odisha govt to remain closed from Jan 10

-Hostels of said institutions to remain closed from Jan 10

-Ongoing offline exams shall continue

All colleges, Universities, Technical Institutions (other than Medical/ Nursing Colleges and institutions under H& FW,Odisha) shall remain closed till 5 am of 1st Feb, 2022 wef: 10th Jan, 2022. All hostels of concerned institutions shall also remain closed.