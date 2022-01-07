Colleges, Universities In Odisha To Close From Jan 10 Till Feb 1 due to surge of COVID cases

-All colleges/Universities/Technical Education institutions (except medical colleges) under Odisha govt to remain closed from Jan 10

-Hostels of said institutions to remain closed from Jan 10

-Ongoing offline exams shall continue

