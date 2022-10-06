Collaborative efforts between Bureau of Indian Standards and International Electrotechnical Commission for wider promotion of Standards

New Delhi : The Secretary-General & CEO, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Mr. Philippe Metzger during a recent visit to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) emphasized on the collaboration between BIS and IEC. He had an intensive interaction with Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS and encouraged Indian Standards community to take up further leadership positions in technical, policy and governance bodies of IEC.

Presently, India is a member of IEC Standardization Management Board (SMB) and Market Strategy Board (MSB), the highest policy-making bodies of IEC responsible for technical matters and for identifying relevant subject areas for future work respectively. India also contributes in the technical work of IEC through its participation in Technical Committees (TCs), Subcommittees (SCs) and their groups.

During the interaction, BIS officials discussed how both the organizations could have deeper engagements and can promote standards. Mr. Metzger had fruitful deliberations with Indian standards community to address needs and expectations of the community, members representing India in IEC Governance bodies. Representatives of relevant Industry associations discussed the significance of IEC from Indian perspectives, and prospects for further collaborations between BIS and IEC.

IEC is a not-for-profit organization developing International standards in the field of electrical and electronics, based in Geneva. India through the Indian National Committee of IEC (INC-IEC) is participating and contributing to the work of IEC. DG BIS is the President of the INC-IEC.