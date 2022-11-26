Cold Wave In Odisha Likely To Prevail During Next 48 Hours, Phulbani records lowest minimum temperature of 10.5 degree celsius

Bhubaneswar : The India Meteorological Department informs Cold wave likely to prevail over districts of Odisha for the next 48 hours even as the mercury level plunged to below 15 degrees Celsius at 19 places from today, informed the India Meteorological Department.

As per the IMD forecast, minimum night temperature very likely to fall gradually by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at few places over the district of Odisha during the next 24 hrs . While, the lowest temperature recorded in the plains was 10.5 degrees at Phulbani in Kandhamal district and Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded minimum temperatures of 15 and 14.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Further, shallow to moderate fog in the districts has been sounded for Balangir, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, predicted IMD.