Cold wave grips Odisha, Dense Fog alert issued for 10 districts

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Cold wave continue to grip several parts of Odisha, as India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for dense fog in different parts of the state tomorrow.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Dhenkanal districts.

Besides,  there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the state around January 17, 2023.

