Cold Wave Grips Odisha; 23 Places Record Temperature Below 15 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar : Cold wave conditions continued to sweep the State with the mercury plummeting below 15 degrees Celsius in as many as 23 places in Odishaon Monday.G.Udayagiri (Kandhamal) recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius followed by Kirei (Sundargarh) with 9.4 degrees Celsius , informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD forecast, , Phulbani 9.5 degrees Celsius, Chiplima (Sambalpur) with 9.8 degrees Celsius, Keonjhar and Daringbadi with 10° C, Jharsuguda recorded 10.6° degrees Celsius, Ranital recorded 11 degrees Celsius, Deogarh recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius, Hirakud (11.8), Sundergarh 12 degrees Celsius, Bargarh recorded 12. 4 degrees Celsius, and Koraput and Angul 12. 6 degrees Celsius each.

Similarly, 13° C was recorded at Bhawanipatna, 13.5° C each at Balangir and Sambalpur, 13.9° C at Balasore, 14° C each at Titlagarh, Boudh and Bhadrak.