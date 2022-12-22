Cold wave continued to grip north India today, as dense fog engulfed Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab

Cold wave continued to grip north India today, as the dense fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave and dense fog conditions is likely to continue in most parts of Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue at isolated places in Haryana, while the dense fog is also expected at most places in the state over the next 3-4 days.

In Punjab, IMD has predicted cold wave conditions and dense fog at isolated places till the 25th of this month.

For Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological department has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as further fall in the minimum temperature is expected. There is also a possibility of rain or light snowfall in some parts of Kashmir around Christmas.

Meanwhile, in Delhi the minimum temperature is likely to drop to five degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 20 degrees Celsius during the next few days.