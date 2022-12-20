Cold wave conditions to prevail in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan till 24th December: IMD

Dense fog in the night and morning hours is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, cold wave conditions will prevail in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan till Saturday. Minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over Punjab and adjoining Haryana and north Rajasthan. IMD said, some parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience dense fog during the next two days.