Coir Board Establishes 29 Showrooms and 1 Handicrafts Outlet to Boost Domestic Sales of Coir Products

The Coir Board renovates its showrooms periodically and on need basis. The renovation work has been completed in showrooms at Indore, Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Trivandrum and Varanasi. The showrooms at Jammu, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Chennai are under renovation.

The reach of the coir products is not limited and confined to only Metros and major cities. The Board participates in exhibitions in small towns and tribal areas for making coir and coir products accessible to consumers. The Board’s showrooms are functioning in metros and major cities due to potential of higher sales.

Coir Board has established 29 Showrooms and 01 exclusive handicrafts outlet throughout the country and following steps have been taken to popularize and ensure availability of coir products throughout the country:

Regular publicity campaigns for various coir products. Training programs for young coir artisans and women. Participation in national and international exhibitions.

Coir Board has formulated a marketing strategy with a view to promote the sale of coir and coir products in the domestic market and achieve a substantial leap in the sales through showrooms. Coir Board has implemented various measures and reforms such as procurement strategy, discount strategy for bulk sales & festival season, appointment of business development advisors for boosting the sales, publicity efforts like advertising through local cable network, ads on FMs, social media, etc.