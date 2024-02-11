Cognizant Expands Presence in India with New Facility in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR, February11, 2024 – Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has announced the inauguration of its newest facility in Bhubaneswar by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik and Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant; in the presence of Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’bleMinister of State for Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha; Shri V K Pandian, Chairman 5T(Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, Manas Ranjan Panda,Special Secretary to Government, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, Rajesh Nambiar, CMD, Cognizant India; senior leadership and associates of the company.

Located in the Odisha Technology Center, the state-of-the-art facility, is spread across 51,000 square feet. Designed to foster innovation and collaboration, it is poised to accommodate up to 800 associates in the initial phase, and in the second phase, an additional 29,000 square feet will be seamlessly integrated, to meet the evolving needs of clients and associates.

“I’m delighted that Cognizant has chosen Bhubaneswar, Odisha as the launchpad for its expansion across emerging technology hubs in India,” said Shri Naveen Patnaik,Chief Minister of Odisha. “The swift collaboration between Cognizant and the Electronics & Information Technology department, resulting in the establishment of this center within seven monthsis truly commendable. With our proactive policies and administration, we will fully support the functioning of the center. We are confident that Cognizant’s presence will help create new high-value jobs for the youth of Odisha and contribute to itsgrowth story.”

Cognizant is one of the largest professional servicescompany in the world serving organizations across 20 differentindustries to help modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

The associates at the facility will work in modern and collaborative spaces ona broad range of advanced technologies, including AI, ML, IoT, digital engineering and robotic automation, among others, Cognizant will continue to offer its award-winning learning and development programs to equip its associates with future-ready digital capabilities, helping them continually improve their capabilities to serve global clients.

“We are excited to open our new center in Bhubaneswar,whichhas emerged as an education hub with highly skilled talent and robust infrastructure,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. “Our strategic priority is to become an employer of choice, which combined with our growth mindset and comprehensive digital learning and development ecosystem, will open up new career opportunities for local talent while providing the flexibility that comes from bringing our offices closer to where they live.”

Cognizant will also bring its decades-long tradition of serving communities to Bhubaneswar through both Cognizant Outreach – its associate volunteering program, as well as the focused work of Cognizant Foundation in India. The flagship program of Cognizant Foundation ‘Sight4All’ in collaboration with L V Prasad Eye Institute, has already facilitated zero-cost screening and treatment services in 15 districts of Odisha to prevent childhood blindness.