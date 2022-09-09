CoEK to organize an exhibition and a Fashion Show ‘Aheli Khadi’ at NIFT Gandhinagar on 11th September, 2022

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s pivotal call has been the core objective of the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) to position Khadi as a Fashion Fabric. It has been a constant effort of the Prime Minister to promote Khadi for all, especially the beacons of our society- the youth.

With the intention to reach out to young audience and global market, the Center of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) was conceived by the Ministry of MSME to support Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Set up as a hub and spokes model at Delhi as hub; Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Kolkata and Shillong as spokes.

CoEK is presenting an exhibition and a Fashion Show ‘Aheli Khadi’ at the Tana Riri Auditorium, NIFT Gandhinagar at 6:00 pm on Sunday, 11th September 2022.

The show will be graced by the presence of the Chairman of KVIC – Shri Manoj Goel as chief guest. The show will be attended by KVIC officials, academia, designers, industry members, and students.

Aheli meaning pure has originated from the quest of CoEK to provide genuine khadi, sourced directly from the khadi institutions to design for pan generational consumer. CoEK designers have designed six distinct collections of apparel and sarees ranging from ethnic, fusion, western and casual look. Hand embroidery, stitch detailing and hand block printing has been used to add value to the exquisite khadi.

Home linen collections have been designed with Khadi fabrics of different weights and yarns combining Indian crafts with an International look to position Khadi as Global. These products include cushion covers, runners and table linen.

The aim of CoEK is to promote and pitch Khadi at a relatable, high design level, it also wishes to encourage use of khadi as an environmentally sustainable fabric to replace non-biodegradable unsustainable product in the domain of home and apparel.