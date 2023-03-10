CoE for Kamlam (Dragon Fruit) to be set up at Bengaluru, Mango and Vegetables at Jaipur (Odisha) & Vegetables and Flowers at South Goa

Under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Centers of Excellence (CoEs) are being established in various States through Bilateral Cooperation or Research Institutes. These CoEs serve as demonstration and training centres for latest technologies in the field of horticulture. These CoEs also serve as source of planting material for fruits and vegetable seedlings for protected cultivation and usedfor transfer of technology and knowhow in diverse areas, viz., Post-Harvest management, Irrigation and Fertigation, Plant protection, Introduction of New Varieties, Pollination etc.

Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has approved 49 CoEs till now, out of which following 3 CoEs have been approved on 09-03-2023:

(i) CoE for Kamlam (Dragon Fruit) by Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, Karnataka at Experimental station, Hirehalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

(ii) CoE for Mango and Vegetables under Indo-Israel Action Plan at Panikoili, Jajpur District, Odisha.

(iii) CoE for Vegetables and Flowers under Indo-Israel Action Plan at Govt. Agricultural Farm, Codar, Khandepar, Ponda, South Goa, Goa.

CoE for Kamlam (Dragon Fruit) at Bengaluru, Karnataka: The vision of this Centre is to develop latest production technology as per the international standard & off-season production and demonstration of these technologies for high yield production. The Centre will aim to achieve self-sustenance in Kamlam fruit production, value addition and enhancing economic development of the farming community.

The Centre will focus to develop high performance variety with improved yield, nutrient use efficiency, nutritional quality, tolerance against biotic & abiotic stresses, Standardization of propagation techniques, distribution of quality planting material through public participatory approach, development of protocol for post-harvesting handling and storage to reduce post-harvest losses and promote export to distant markets, development of value-added products and processes for product diversification & higher revenue realization, dissemination of developed technologies to the farmers & other stakeholders through training, field visits, etc.

CoE for Mango and Vegetables at Jajpur, Odisha: The vision of Centre is to generate knowledge in nursery management, cultivation practices, production of high quality & large quantity of planting material of mango and vegetable crops. The Centre will also focus on demonstration of new varieties, Israeli Agro technology in irrigation, fertigation & Plant protection technologies along with precision Agriculture and post-harvest management technology. The Centre will prepare a training model based on the focused areas such as irrigation, fertigation, nursery, canopy & value chain for the benefit of farmers.

CoE for Vegetables and Flowers at Ponda, Goa: The Centre will focus on demonstration of Hi-tech nursery management system with advanced production technology through automated irrigation and fertigation system for production of disease-free and healthy vegetable seedlings of improved varieties of vegetables and flowers suitable for Goa. The Centre will also strengthen infrastructure for promotion of pre & post-harvest management of quality produce and develop protocols/guidelines tailored to the local conditions in the CoE & farmer’s field as well.