New Delhi : As per 6th Economic Census, a sizeable number of the establishments in India are small in size. However, irrespective of the size of the establishment, the Labour Codes strengthen the protection available to workers, including unorganized workers in terms of statutory minimum wage, social security and healthcare of workers. The Code on Wages, 2020 has universalized statutory right for minimum wages and timely payment of wages to all workers to support sustainable growth and inclusive development. Besides, the Code on Social Security, 2020 (SS Code) aims to extend social security to all employees and workers both in the organised and unorganised sectors. The provisions introduced in SS Code to enhance coverage of social security are as follows:-

The coverage of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has been extended pan-India as against notified districts/areas. Further, ESIC coverage on voluntary basis for establishments having less than 10 employees has been introduced. Further, benefits under ESIC can also be made applicable to an establishment which carries on hazardous or life threatening occupation as notified by the Central Government, in which even a single employee is employed. Envisages a Social Security Fund for formulating schemes for welfare of the unorganized workers, gig workers and platform workers. The gig worker and the platform worker have been defined for the purpose of formulating schemes to provide social security benefits. The Central Government has been empowered to extend benefits to unorganized workers, gig workers and platform workers and the members of their families through ESIC or Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.