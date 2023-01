New Delhi : Coconut Development Board, Regional Office, Assam participated in 7th Assam International Agri – Horti Show – 2022 scheduled during 17th to 19th December 2022 at Veterinary play ground, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam.

Parimal Suklabaiya, Minister of Transport, Fisheries and Excise of Assam visited CDB’s Stall. Board displayed various informative posters on CDB schemes, goodness of coconut, & publications of the Board.