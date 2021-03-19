Coca-Cola India reinvigoratesits vision of creating a ‘World Without Waste’

New Delhi: On World Recycling Day, Coca-Cola India reinforces its commitment towardsone of its key Sustainability prioritiesof Waste Management. Aligned with the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, Plastic Waste Management Rules and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the company’s global initiative ‘World Without Waste’ aimed at creating a circular plastic economy, has achieved significant milestones in the country. Towards its commitment of making the world litter free by 2030, the Coca-Cola Company has made critical developments in India, across the three key strategic pillars of World Without Waste (WWW) – Design, Collect and Partner.

In order to create a circular economy of plastics, by closing the loop, The Coca-Cola Company intends to connect with every player in the plastic recycling value chain starting from waste collectors to recyclers. Over the years, the company has initiated several strategic multi-stakeholder partnerships with focus on waste collection and recycling.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCBPL) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiated Project Prithvi, an end-to-end plastic waste management, being rolled out in 50 cities across India. In addition to this, for Karo Sambhav – Closing Material Loops, Coca-Cola India in partnership with Packaging Association for Clean Environment (PACE), aims to develop a system which enables inclusion, ethics, transparency, good governanceand traceability of waste.

Being cognizant of its responsibility towards the environment, the Company is continuously working on redesigning lightweight packaging and introducing innovative packaging solutions globally through our ‘World Without Waste’ initiative.

At Coca-Cola, our company’s purpose of Refreshing the World and Making a Difference has guided us well, in creating loved brands and doing business sustainably. We strive to be transparent with our consumers in all our endeavors. We will continue to innovate and re-invent to address the global concerns and issues around plastics.”

Several other initiatives such as establishment of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs)/SwachhtaKendras to strengthen the collection ecosystem have been initiated. Additionally,citizenship movements for behavioral change, partnership with Date with Ocean, Support My School – Mission Recycling program, Alag Karo have been implemented successfully across India. To ensure social security and dignity of waste workers, the Company has partnered with MahilaSewa Trust (SEWA) forempowerment of waste workers’, socio-economic upliftment, capacity building and access to social protection schemes.

Coca-Cola India endeavors to create a circular plastic economy by making the dream of a litter-free country closer. Coca-Cola India Foundation, HCCBPL and our Franchise Bottling operations along with partners are working relentlessly to develop sustainable, community-led programmes for integrated plastic waste management and promote efficient recycling in India.

