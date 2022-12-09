Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) mapping of the 10 Lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP mode in the State of Kerala has been completed:Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : The State-wise list of 65 Lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP mode is annexed and the State-wise summary is listed below:
|S.No.
|Name of the State
|No. of Lighthouses
|1.
|Gujarat
|13
|2.
|Tamil Nadu
|11
|3.
|Kerala
|10
|4.
|Andhra Pradesh*
|09
|5.
|Maharashtra
|05
|6.
|Karnataka
|05
|7.
|Odisha
|05
|8.
|West Bengal
|03
|9.
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|02
|10.
|Lakshadweep Islands
|01
|11
|Goa
|01
|* One Lighthouse viz. Dolphin Nose Lighthouse has been dropped due to security reasons.
The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) mapping of the 10 Lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP mode in the State of Kerala has been completed. Out of these 10 lighthouses, CRZ clearances for six (06) lighthouses including Kannur Lighthouse have been initiated. The remaining four (04) lighthouses fall under “No Development Zone” (NDZ), which do not permit construction of permanent structures. Completion of the projects is scheduled in two years from the date of obtaining CRZ clearances and approval of the Department of Town and Country Planning.
11 Private stakeholders expressed their interest for undertaking the lighthouse tourism projects in Kerala. The details are as under:
|S.No.
|Details of the Private Stakeholders
|1.
|M/s Impresario, Kochi, Kerala
|2.
|M/s Beach Resort, Kannur, Kerala
|3.
|M/s Mascat Beach Resort, Kannur, Kerala
|4.
|M/s Sagara Holiday Resorts, Trivandrum, Kerala
|5.
|M/s D Fort, Thangassery, Kollam, Kerala
|6.
|M/s Grant Thornton, Bangalore, Karnataka
|7.
|M/s Sai Sadguru Power Projects, Hyderabad, Telangana
|8.
|M/s Jll, Gurgaon, Haryana
|9.
|M/s Swami Shipping & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Surat, Gujarat
|10.
|M/s Pench Jungle Resorts, New Delhi
|11.
|M/s Lalloji & Sons, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.