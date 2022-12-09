Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) mapping of the 10 Lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP mode in the State of Kerala has been completed:Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : The State-wise list of 65 Lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP mode is annexed and the State-wise summary is listed below:

S.No. Name of the State No. of Lighthouses 1. Gujarat 13 2. Tamil Nadu 11 3. Kerala 10 4. Andhra Pradesh* 09 5. Maharashtra 05 6. Karnataka 05 7. Odisha 05 8. West Bengal 03 9. Andaman & Nicobar Islands 02 10. Lakshadweep Islands 01 11 Goa 01 * One Lighthouse viz. Dolphin Nose Lighthouse has been dropped due to security reasons.

The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) mapping of the 10 Lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP mode in the State of Kerala has been completed. Out of these 10 lighthouses, CRZ clearances for six (06) lighthouses including Kannur Lighthouse have been initiated. The remaining four (04) lighthouses fall under “No Development Zone” (NDZ), which do not permit construction of permanent structures. Completion of the projects is scheduled in two years from the date of obtaining CRZ clearances and approval of the Department of Town and Country Planning.

11 Private stakeholders expressed their interest for undertaking the lighthouse tourism projects in Kerala. The details are as under:

S.No. Details of the Private Stakeholders 1. M/s Impresario, Kochi, Kerala 2. M/s Beach Resort, Kannur, Kerala 3. M/s Mascat Beach Resort, Kannur, Kerala 4. M/s Sagara Holiday Resorts, Trivandrum, Kerala 5. M/s D Fort, Thangassery, Kollam, Kerala 6. M/s Grant Thornton, Bangalore, Karnataka 7. M/s Sai Sadguru Power Projects, Hyderabad, Telangana 8. M/s Jll, Gurgaon, Haryana 9. M/s Swami Shipping & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Surat, Gujarat 10. M/s Pench Jungle Resorts, New Delhi 11. M/s Lalloji & Sons, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Annexure

State-wise list of 65 lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP Mode

Sl.No State Name of Lighthouse i Gujarat Mandvi Lighthouse Rawalpir Lighthouse Samiyani Lighthouse Okha Lighthouse Kachhigarh Lighthouse Porbandar Lighthouse Mangrol Lighthouse Jaffrabad Lighthouse Jegri Lighthouse Alang Lighthouse Piram Island Lighthouse Hazira Lighthouse Valsad Khadi Lighthouse ii Tamil Nadu Kanniyakumari Lighthouse KuthankuliIghthouse Manappad Lighthouse Kilakkarai Lighthouse Dhanuskodi Lighthouse Pamban Lighthouse Mallipattinam Lighthouse Kodikkarai Lighthouse Nagapattinam Lighthouse Poompohar Lighthouse Pulicat Lighthouse iii Kerala Kannur Lighthouse Ponnani Lighthouse Chetwai Lighthouse Vypin Lighthouse Manakkodam Lighthouse Alappuzha Lighthouse Valiyazhikkal Lighthouse ThangesseriPoint Lighthouse Anjengo Lighthouse Vizhinjam Lighthouse iv Andhra Pradesh* Ramayapatnam Lighthouse Machilipatnam Lighthouse Antervedi Lighthouse Sacramento Lighthouse Vakalpudi Lighthouse Santapalli Lighthouse Kalingapatnam Lighthouse Baruva Lighthouse Dolphin Nose Lighthouse v Maharashtra Uttan Point Lighthouse Korlai Fort Lighthouse Jaigarh Lighthouse Ratnagiri Lighthouse Vengurla Point Lighthouse vi Karnataka Oyster Rock Lighthouse Tadri Lighthouse Bhatkal Lighthouse Kaup Lighthouse Surathkal Lighthouse vii Odisha Gopalpur Lighthouse Puri Lighthouse Chandrabhaga Lighthouse Paradip Lighthouse False Point Lighthouse viii West Bengal Tajpur Lighthouse Dariyapur Lighthouse Sagar Island Lighthouse ix Andaman & Nicobar Islands North Point Lighthouse Port Cornwallis Lighthouse x Lakshadweep Islands Minicoy Lighthouse xi Goa Aguada Lighthouse * One Lighthouse viz. Dolphin Nose Lighthouse has been dropped due to security reasons.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.