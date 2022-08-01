New Delhi : The coal stock available with the thermal power plants (TPP) of the country monitored on daily basis in Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has increased from 25.6 Million Tonnes (MT) as on 31.03.2022 to 29.5 MT as on 26.07.2022 . Thus, there is sufficient coal in the thermal power plants.

The Thermal generation in the country during April-June 2022 was 325.62 Billion Units (BU) against 276.64 BU during the same period in last year thus registering a growth of about 18%. Similarly, growth in thermal generation in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand during April-June this year vis-a-vis last year is as under:

State Fuel GENERATION (in Million Units) % Growth 2022-23 (upto-June’22) 2021-22 (upto-June’21) GUJARAT COAL 15913.37 13737.49 16 LIGNITE 1548.4 1183.31 31 NATURAL GAS 844.34 2935.89 -71 Total 18306.11 17856.69 3 ANDHRA PRADESH COAL 15843.56 12428.41 27 NATURAL GAS 338.27 721.04 -53 Total 16181.83 13149.45 23 JHARKHAND COAL 7876.63 7496.36 5 Total 7876.63 7496.36 5

The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) in comparison to 716.083 MT in the year 2020-2021. Further, in the current financial year (upto June’22),the country has produced 204.876 MT of coal as compared to 156.11 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 31%.

In 2021-22, Coal India Limited (CIL) has supplied 121.50 MT to Non-Power Sector (NPS) including Steel, Cement and Others. Compared to fiscal 2019-20 and 2018-19 the growth has been 4.1% and 3.8% respectively.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has supplied 9.16 MT to NPS in 2021-22. Compared to 2019-20 and 2018-19 the growth has been 34% and 8% respectively.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

