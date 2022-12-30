Coal Sector Constructs Eight Eco-Parks to promote mine tourism

New Delhi : As part of the ongoing efforts of the Coal Ministry to develop Eco-Parks on reclaimed land and to promote mine tourism eight eco-parks have been constructed recently in different parts of the country and two more such parks will be completed in 2022-23.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has inaugurated Jhurey/Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco-Park of WCL in October, 2022. NLCIL has signed an MOU with Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) recently to promote eco-tourism at Mine-I and Mine-II and showcase sustainable mining activities.

MOU between NCL and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to boost Singrauli Eco-Tourism Circuit and another MOU by WCL with Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra are also to further promote Eco-tourism in coal sector.

In line with the sustainable development and greening initiatives Coal/Lignite PSUs have planted around 47 lakh saplings on 2300 Ha land from January to November this year.