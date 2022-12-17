Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena Reviews Operation of BCCL Mines

New Delhi : Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal along with Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, CIL and Shri Samiran Dutta, CMD, BCCL, visited the Ena Fire Project of Kusunda Area, BCCL today. Later Shri Meena reviewed the progress of the Jharia Master Plan with DC, Dhanbad and CMD, BCCL.

Shri Meena also visited Moonidih Underground Mine, WJ Area, BCCL and inspected Moonidih Washery, subsidence sites at Sendra-Bansjora, fire affected site at Kujama Colliary and JMP Rehabilitation Site at Belgaria.

The Secretary interacted with the project affected people of the area. Besides Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, CIL the Coal Secretary was accompanied by Shri Samiran Dutta, CMD, BCCL, Shri SK Singh, DT (OP), BCCL and Shri Uday A Kaole and other top officials.

After inspection and visits to various mines and projects, Shri Meena also held a brief discussion with the BCCL management on the company’s coal production achievements. “Management of BCCL is doing great. The progress is phenomenal. BCCL has plans to excavate Seam 17 in Moonidih soon. Central Govt, Railway and BCCL working together to minimize the time gap between coal extraction and despatch. This will reduce the impact on the environment.”, he said.

During the visit to BCCL, the Coal Secretary also held brief review talks with Shri A.P. Panda, CMD, Eastern Coalfields and other top officials of the management.