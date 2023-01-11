Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena Reviews CCL Functioning in Ranchi; Inaugurates New Amenities

New Delhi : Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Shri M.Nagaraju, Additional Secretary , Ministry of Coal and Shri Pramod Agrawal, Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman visited Project Bhavan and interacted with the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Shri Sukhdev Singh in Ranch today. They discussed various issues related to coal mining companies in the State. CMD, CCL Shri P. M. Prasad along with CMD, BCCL, CMPDI, ECL and senior officials also attended the crucial meeting.

Earlier in the morning, the Coal Secretary visited Jharkhand Sports Academy and interacted with the cadets. Jharkhand Sports Academy is a CSR venture of CCL which operates jointly with the Jharkhand Government. The cadets of the academy have won medals at international and national level competitions. Shri Meena reviewed the infrastructure facilities and motivated the cadets to perform to the best of their abilities.

Coal Secretary also inaugurated the renovated auditorium and the online hospital management system at CCL, Gandhinagar hospital. The online hospital management system is an effort by CCL towards automation to enhance transparency. He also launched CCL’S first E Vehicle. CCL has hired 16 E vehicles as part of its effort to step up environ-friendly intitatives. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Meena said that every effort should be made to provide the best medical facilities for the stakeholders.

Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, CIL stated that CIL’s hospitals played an outstanding role during the Covid pandemic and he expressed confidence that the doctors and paramedical staff will work with the same dedication in future.