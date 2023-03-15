Coal Production Up to February comes to 785.24 Million Ton

The all India coal production in the current financial year 2022-23 (up to February 2023) is 785.24 Million Tonnes as compared to about 681.98 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 15.14%. In the year 2021-2022, coal production was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) as compared to 716.08 MT during same period of last year with a growth of about 8.67%. The Country would be able to fulfil the Domestic Coal requirement of 821 MT of Domestic Coal Based (DCB) plants projected by Ministry of Power during 2023-2024.
The details of coal import in last five years are given below: –
(Figure in Million Tonnes)
|Year
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Import of Coal
|208.25
|235.35
|248.54
|215.25
|208.93
The details and names of top five coal import country, quantity-wise are given below: –
(Figure in Million Tonnes)
|Country
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Indonesia
|95.81
|112.88
|116.66
|92.53
|72.50
|Australia
|46.12
|48.17
|46.72
|54.95
|66.76
|South Africa
|38.49
|31.15
|42.48
|31.09
|26.11
|USA
|12.03
|14.98
|12.16
|12.20
|14.37
|Russia
|4.30
|4.92
|8.23
|6.75
|8.27
This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.