Coal Production Up to February comes to 785.24 Million Ton

The all India coal production in the current financial year 2022-23 (up to February 2023) is 785.24 Million Tonnes as compared to about 681.98 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 15.14%. In the year 2021-2022, coal production was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) as compared to 716.08 MT during same period of last year with a growth of about 8.67%. The Country would be able to fulfil the Domestic Coal requirement of 821 MT of Domestic Coal Based (DCB) plants projected by Ministry of Power during 2023-2024.

The details of coal import in last five years are given below: –

(Figure in Million Tonnes)

Year 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Import of Coal 208.25 235.35 248.54 215.25 208.93

The details and names of top five coal import country, quantity-wise are given below: –

(Figure in Million Tonnes)

Country 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Indonesia 95.81 112.88 116.66 92.53 72.50 Australia 46.12 48.17 46.72 54.95 66.76 South Africa 38.49 31.15 42.48 31.09 26.11 USA 12.03 14.98 12.16 12.20 14.37 Russia 4.30 4.92 8.23 6.75 8.27

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.