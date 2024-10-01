Coal Production in the Country Grows 5.85% in FY 2024-25 Compared to Same Period Last Year

Ministry of Coal has seen considerable increase in coal production during the month of September 2024, achieving 68.94 Million Ton (MT). This figure exceeds last year’s production of 67.26 MT for the same month, reflecting a notable growth of 2.49%. Additionally, cumulative coal production (up to September 2024) has reached 453.01MT (Provisional) in FY’ 24-25 as compared to 427 .97 MT during the same period in FY’ 23-24, with a growth of 5.85%.

In addition, coal dispatch also saw notable growth in September 2024, reaching 73.37 MT, compared to 70.31 MT during the same period in FY’ 23-24, with a growth of 4.35%. The Cumulative Coal dispatch (up to September 2024) stood at 487.87 MT (Provisional) in FY’ 24-25, compared to 462.27 MT during the same period in FY’ 23-24, with a growth of 5.54%.

Furthermore, the upturn in offtake has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position. The total coal stock at DCB as on 29th September 2024 has recorded remarkable growth reaching at 33.46 MT (provisional) as compared to 22.15 MT as on 29th September 2023, reflecting a growth of 51.07%.

The Ministry of Coal is continuing to enhance coal production and optimizing dispatch to meet the country’s increasing energy demands. The upward trajectory in both production and dispatch bolsters energy security and to achieve self-sufficiency in coal supply.