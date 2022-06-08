Coal Production Goes up By 34% To 71.30 Million Ton in May 2022

New Delhi :India’s coal production increased by 33.88% to 71.30 Million Ton (MT) from 53.25 MT during May, 2022 as compared to May 2021. As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, during May, 2022 CIL,SCCL and Captive mines/ others registered a growth of 30.04%, 11.01% and 83.33% by producing 54.72 MT, 6.04 MT and 10.54 MT respectively.

At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 16.05% to 77.83 MT from 67.06 MT during May, 2022 as compared to May 20. Last month, CIL, SCCL and Captives/others registered a growth of 11.34%, 5.66% and 67.06% by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT and 10.46 MT respectively.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines, while 23 of them produced more than 100 %

the performance of another 10 mines stood between 80 and 100%.

Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18% in May 2022 as compared to May 2021. The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32% higher than in Apr 2021 and 2.63% higher than the power generated in April, 2022. Coal based power generation in the month of May 2022 has been 98609 MU in comparison to 102529 MU in Apr 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82 %. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140059 MU from 136465 MU in Apr 2022 due to Hydro and Wind energy.