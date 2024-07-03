Coal Production from Captive and Commercial Coal Mines Register a Growth of 35% in First Quarter of FY25

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a remarkable increase in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks for the first quarter i.e. period of 1st April 2024 to 30th June 2024 of the current financial year compared to the same period last year.

Production of Coal has increased by 35% YoY, from 29.26 MT in Q1 of FY24, to 39.53 MT in Q1 of FY25. Similarly, Dispatch has shown a growth of 34.25% YoY, from 34.07 MT in Q1 of FY24 to 45.68 MT in Q1 of FY25. The Status of Coal Production and Dispacth is as follows:

Coal Production:

Power Sector: Production for the power sector has seen a substantial increase, rising from 25.02 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 of last year to 30.16 MT in Q1 of this year, marking a 20.5% year-on-year growth.

Non-Regulated Sector (NRS): Production from NRS has grown significantly, from 1.44 MT in Q1 of last year to 2.55 MT in Q1 of this year, a 77% year-on-year increase.

Sale of Coal: The production from sale of coal mines has increased impressively, climbing from 2.80 MT in Q1 of last year to 6.81 MT in Q1 of this year, a 143% year-on-year growth.

Coal Dispatch:

Power Sector: Dispatch to the power sector increased from 28.90 MT in Q1 of last year to 35.65 MT in Q1 of this year, achieving a 23.3% year-on-year growth.

Non-Regulated Sector: Dispatch to the NRS grew from 1.66 MT in Q1 of last year to 2.38 MT in Q1 of this year, reflecting a 43.4% year-on-year increase.

Sale of Coal: Dispatch for the sale of coal rose from 3.51 MT in Q1 of last year to 7.64 MT in Q1 of this year, an impressive 117.67% year-on-year growth.

The Ministry of Coal commends the tireless efforts of all the stakeholders, including coal companies and industry partners, for their crucial support. Ministry of Coal remains firmly committed to assisting all coal block allottees in overcoming challenges and optimizing their operations. The primary goal of the Ministry is to significantly boost coal production, ensuring a consistent and reliable supply to meet our nations’ escalating energy needs. Through collaborative efforts and targeted support, Ministry aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and output across the coal sector.