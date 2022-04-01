Coal Production During 2021-22 Touches 777.23 Million Ton

New Delhi : As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, the total coal production during 2021-22 has touched 777.23 Million Ton (MT) compared to 716 MT during 2020-21, a growth of 8.55 per cent.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) production has gone up by 4.43 per cent from 596.24MT in 2020-21 to 622.64 MT during the financial year 2021-22.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55 per cent growth produced 65.02 MT during 2021-22 compared to 50.58 MT the previous year. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT with an increase of 29.47 per cent. During 2020-21 it was only 69.18 MT.

Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 818.04 MT against the figure of 690.71 MT the previous year, an increase of 18.43 per cent. During the period, CIL dispatched 661.85 MT coal against the previous year figure of 573.80 MT.