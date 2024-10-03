Coal Production and Dispatch from Captive/Commercial Coal Mines Grow Significantly in H1 FY 2025

The Ministry of Coal has seen a significant rise in coal production and dispatch from both captive and commercial coal blocks during the first half of FY 2024-25, from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Coal production has risen by 32% year-over-year, increasing from 60.52 MT in H1 of FY24 to 79.72 MT in H1 of FY25. Likewise, dispatch has grown by 34% year-over-year, from 65.37 MT in H1 of FY24 to 87.86 MT in H1 of FY25.

Further, the coal production in the month of September grew by 32%, increasing from 10.40 MT in FY 2024 to 13.74 MT in FY 2025. Likewise, dispatch in the month of September has grown by 47% year-over-year, from 9.68 MT in FY24 to 14.27 MT in FY25.

The Ministry of Coal applauds the unwavering efforts of all stakeholders, including coal companies and industry partners, for their invaluable support. The Ministry is dedicated to helping all coal block allottees navigate challenges and optimize their operations. Its primary objective is to significantly increase coal production, ensuring a steady and reliable supply to meet the country’s growing energy demands. Through collaborative initiatives and focused assistance, the Ministry aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and output across the coal sector.