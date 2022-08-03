Coal Production and Despatch to Power Plants in India during April-July 2022

New Delhi : India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country. The demand of electricity grows by about 4.7% every year. Data available on POSOCO shows that during Apr-July 2022, Country witnessed a sharp increase of 13.93 % in power demand as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This can be attributed to unprecedented rise in temperature and delay of monsoon especially in Northern region of the country coupled with resumption of full commercial activities in post Covid time. Coal based power generation witnessed an increase of 16.13% during Apr-July 2022, as compared to same period of FY 22.

In order to ensure the adequate availability of coal to the power sector so as to meet the challenge of surge in coal demand for power generation, Ministry of Coal has been engaging regularly with various coal companies in the country and monitoring their production. The domestic production of coal and despatch to power plants has surpassed all previous monthly records. The healthy domestic production has also helped in keeping the demand for imported coal under check despite sharp surge in power demand. The total coal production and despatch in the country have increased to 265.65 Million Tonnes (MT) and 291.32 MT respectively during Apr-July 2022 registering an impressive growth of 26.44 % and 13.05% respectively on year-on-year basis. The total coal despatches to power plants (including non CIL coal producing units) have been to the tune of 250.51MT during Apr-July 2022, registering a growth of 21.31 % as compared same period of FY 22.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production of coal and recorded coal production of 207.09 MT during Apr-July 2022 from 166.56 MT during same period of FY 22, which shows a growth of 24.33%. The total despatches of coal from CIL (including non-power sector) have gone up to 232.07 MTduring Apr-July 2022 from 210.86MT during same period of FY 22, representing an increase of 10.06%.Consequently, the coal stock available at Power Plants, monitored on daily basis by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has increased to 29.85 MT on 31st July 2022 from 26.52 MT as on 30th June 2022 with a growth of 12.56% and from 24 MT as on 31st July 2021 with a growth of 24.38%.

The country’s coal supply woes are set to ease with significant rise in coal production and despatches, with fall in power generation in July 22 due to arrival of monsoon. However, with the arrival of monsoon leading to likely drop in coal output, the Coal Ministry is now closely monitoring the monsoon preparedness of the sector and is continuing all efforts to further enhance the coal production/despatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to growth in economy and also the seasonal factors.