Coal Ministry To Organize East Zonal Conference on PM- Gatishakti in Bhubaneswar

The Ministry of Coal will be organizing East Zonal Conference on PM-Gatishakti & National Logistic Policy in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 16th of this month for coordination in integrated planning for infrastructure development in East Zonal States – Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.

The conference will be attended by senior officials of East Zonal States and different Ministries like Coal, DPIIT, Railways, Power, Steel, Fertilizers & Chemicals, MoRTH, Shipping Ports & Waterways along with industry representatives of East Zone. The conference aims to have in-depth discussions and suggestions for inclusive development of the region.

PM Gatishakti National Master Plan (NMP), a transformative approach for improving logistics efficiency and reducing logistic costs, was launched for integrated infrastructure development in the country. The objective is to bring different Ministries/States/Departments/ Industries together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity Projects.